Russell Frahm

Russell Edward Frahm, 83, a lifelong resident of Spooner, died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Russell was born on March 2, 1937, to Edward and Mary (Hort) Frahm in Spooner. He graduated from Spooner High School in 1955. He attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1958. He taught K-12 art in surrounding communities for 31 years.
His hobbies included oil and watercolor painting, gardening, and travel. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends.
Russell is survived by two brothers, Charles (Patsy) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Jon of Black Creek; and one niece, two nephews, and several cousins.
There will be no services at this time. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Russell’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.