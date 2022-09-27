Russell E. Atkinson, age 98, a resident of St. Paul, MN, passed away on September 24, 2022.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM (visitation from 10:00 — 11:00 AM) at Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Siren.

