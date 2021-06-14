Roy Spexet

Roy John Spexet, 69, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. He was born on February 27, 1952, in Minneapolis, the son of George Russell and Audrey Bernice (Milbrath) Spexet.
Roy grew up and went to school in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School. He was a truck driver for most of his working career, first over the road then local deliveries for Bar H Ranch and the United States Post Office. Roy loved Ford trucks, Oliver tractors and anything western; especially John Wayne. He kept close contact and cared about everything going on with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his siblings, Kenneth (Stacy) Spexet of Spooner, Gary (Debbie) Spexet of Spooner, Cathy (David) Parker of Spooner, Lennard Spexet of Spooner and Peggy (Joe Zellner) Gabrielson of Frederic; eighteen nieces and nephews; twenty-two great-nieces and nephews; two adopted nieces; and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Roy is preceded in death by his two brothers, David and Paul.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk Street in Spooner, where visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. Interment will be held privately in the Anah Cemetery in Crystal Township.
Those who served with Roy on the Rodeo Committee are encouraged to wear their red shirts to the service.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
