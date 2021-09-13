Roy 'Butch' Deloney Sr.

Roy C. Deloney Sr., 76, of Minong lost his life in a tragic accident on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Roy Clarence Deloney was born on May 26, 1945, in Hayward, the son of Francis and Mary (DeBrot) Deloney. He worked for the Seafarers Union and later Ironworkers 512 (previously 563), retiring in 2004 as a lifetime member.
Butch was a member of the Thunderbirds MC, the BPM MC, and LCO. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Butch was a very helpful, generous person, and his smile and laughter will be missed. Butch will be buried next to his mother, Mary “Dollie” Rice.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Davitt; sons, Bruce Deloney and Roy Deloney Jr; sisters, Toni Karacay and Joan Erickson; and brother, Carl “Brian” Rice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 17, at Pineview Funeral Service in Hayward. Father Gregory Hopefl will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Couderay. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
