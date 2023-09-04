Rosa Miller

Rosa Miller, who loved being called Rose or Rosie by her friends, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 27th, 2023.

Rosa was born on an Amish farm in Indiana to Emma and Harvey Nissley on October 1, 1930. She was one of 12 children. Rosa and Herman were married for over 72 years. She was the mother to Karen Sue, Kenneth Alan and Christopher Sterling. She and Herman raised them with love and Christian principles.

