Ronald Swanson

Ronald Elmo Swanson of Sarona died unexpectedly on March 6, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire at the age of 78.
Ronald was born on May 13, 1942, to Elmo “Skip” and Margaret (Voelker) Swanson in Prescott, the second of nine children. Ronald grew up on the banks of the Mississippi River in Hastings, Minnesota. He married his high school sweetheart, Julia May Honken, whom he met while working at Eddies Café, a local eatery. They tied the knot on June 18, 1960, at Guardians Angels Church, Hastings, Minnesota.
Ronald and Julie first established a home in St. Paul prior to moving to Forest Lake, Minnesota, where they started raising a son and three daughters. Ronald worked as a plant foreman at the McMillen Company. In 1976 the family purchased Duffy’s Resort in Sarona, which they have operated for the past 45 years.
Ronald was enthusiastically involved in providing an ever-changing and unique experience to the patrons of Duffy’s, including beautician services (while also working at Regis Hair Salon in Rice Lake). Ronald was known as an avid fisherman who spent many hours sharing his secret bluegill locations with his grand- and great-grandchildren, and ridiculing the fishing prowess of their parents.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Julie; three daughters, Rhonda Swanson of Haugen, Cathie (Rueben) Tiegs of Cumberland, and Bridget (David) Rumphol of Eau Claire; one son, Scott (Jill) Swanson of Chippewa Falls; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Ronald is also survived by three brothers, Gary Swanson, Donnie Swanson, and Terry (Juanita) Swanson; and two sisters, Vicki (Scott) Denning and Ricki (Al) Blaeser.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake, followed by a service and luncheon. UFF-DA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.