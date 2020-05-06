Ronald Cable

Ronald Elmer Cable, 92, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, at Shell Lake Health Care Center in Shell Lake.
Born in Spooner on March 26, 1928, Ronny resided for most of his life in Spooner. He attended and graduated from Spooner High School. He married the love of his life, Eleanor (Babe) Mutz, on June 10, 1950. Together, they had four children.
He spent much of his life working in the automobile and marine parts industries. Ron spent his years until retirement working as the parts manager for Arrowhead Pontiac Buick GMC in Spooner.
Ronny enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, fishing, hunting, mowing the lawn on his John Deere tractor, and making wood crafts with Babe. He was at his happiest doing projects around his Ellsworth Lake home. Ron had a heart of gold and a gentle soul and will be missed.
Ron is survived by his three sons, Kelly Cable (Nadene), Craig Cable (Julie), and Kyle Cable, and one daughter, Shannon Busick (Kevin); grandchildren, Nicole Cable and Derek Cable (Cari), and Allison and Payton Busick; great-grandchildren, Abby and Kendra Cable, and Mia and Alex Cable; and many nieces and nephews.
Ronny was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eleanor, in 2014. They were happily married for 64 years. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Ernest and Josephine; three brothers, Wayne, George, and Athol; and one sister, Ruby.
His family regrets that due to the pandemic restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
