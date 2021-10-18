Ronald Boelk

Ronald “Stinger” Boelk, 89, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Spooner Hospital. He had just celebrated his birthday on October 2 and his 63rd wedding anniversary on October 11.
He was born to Alfred and Ada (St. George) Boelk in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he spent most of his childhood and early adult life. He entered the Korean conflict as an Air Force tail gunner on B-29s. After the conflict, he returned to Wisconsin, met and married Charlotte Schedler, and raised a family in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
He went to work for 3M Company and became a master service technician with responsibility for a large Midwest territory, residing in Milwaukee, West Bend, and finally Rochester, Minnesota. He and Charlotte moved to Spooner upon his retirement in 1996.
He was a faithful Christian and member of Missouri Synod Lutheran Church, enjoying singing in the choir and attending Bible studies. He was a Boy Scout troop leader and managed the BSA’s Camp Kahler in Rochester, Minnesota. He liked to hunt, vacation in the West, and spend long hours fishing on Little Devil’s Lake where he resided.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte (nee Schedler) Boelk; children, Debra Boelk, David (Cilicia) Boelk, Michele (Jonathan) Vanderhyde, Rebecca (Kent) Dollum; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, James Boelk.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cameron at 3 p.m. He will be interred at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cameron, Wisconsin. www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com
