Ron Spaulding lost his battle with cancer on January 4, 2021, in Shell Lake.
Ronald Alan Spaulding was born to George and Janet (Hanson) Spaulding on March 30, 1953, in Shell Lake. He spent most of his life farming in the Shell Lake area.
Ron’s greatest joy was spending time in the outdoors hunting, trapping, and fishing. He refused to let cancer keep him from doing what he loved and was able to spend his final deer season at the hunting shack. Ron spent most of his life working on the farm that he loved. He was hard-working and generous and would do anything to help you if he could.
He is survived by his loving companion, Kari Fischer; his two children, Veronica (Brandon) Neal and Nathan (Viviana) Spaulding from his former marriage to Wendy Rand; his grandchildren, Eva, Lillian, Emily, Max, and Riley; his siblings, Judy (Bob) Volz, Chuck (Sue) Spaulding, Jim Spaulding, Donna (Todd) Stiles, Mark Spaulding, and half-sister Peggy Black; his aunt, Ginger (Bob) Shellito; and his cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and other loving family and friends.
He will be greatly missed by all who shared his life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.