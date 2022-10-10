Ron Edward Tetrault

Ronald (Ron) Edward Tetrault, 77, died October 4, 2022, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner, WI. He was born July 6, 1945, in Spooner, the son to Henry and Alverna Tetrault.

Ron was a graduate of Spooner High School, class of ’63. Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. Recently, he was a proud member of the Spooner Rodeo Committee.

