Roger Wilson of Gordon died at his home on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Roger was born on September 19, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, to Lawrence and Ina Mae Kelly Wilson. He grew up in Waco, Texas, and graduated from Baylor University.
While married to his first wife, he worked for her family in the cattle auction business. After their divorce, he began working for Carnation Company in Los Angeles, California, where he met and married his second wife, Lorna, in 1970.
In 1972 the couple moved to Lyons, New York, where he worked for a division of Borden Foods and was promoted to vice president of Comstock Foods. While residing in New York, Roger was a member of the founding board of the Humane Society of Wayne County.
The couple also traveled to various countries to participate in 10 Earthwatch Expeditions, where they worked and assisted as data collectors to support scientific research projects.
After 30 years in New York, the couple retired to their present home on the Gordon/St. Croix Flowage. During their retirement they have been active in several environmental organizations, including Lake Leaders and LoonWatch Speakers’ Bureau. Roger was president of the Gordon/St. Croix Flowage Association and served on the Douglas County Board of Adjustment. Roger and Lorna are active members of Calvary Lutheran Church in Minong.
Roger is survived by his wife, Lorna, of Gordon; children, Wayne (Linda) Wilson of Bryan, Texas, Denise (Lawrence) Mazurek of Katy, Texas, and Richard (Tabitha) Wilson of Bryan, Texas; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sue (Gerald) McGown of Houston, Texas; and sister-in-law, Judy Wilson of Dallas, Texas.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ron Wilson.
A memorial service for Roger Wilson will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Minong, with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to Calvary Lutheran Church, 675 Shell Creek Rd., Minong, WI 54859; or the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489, https://waynehumane.org.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Roger’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
