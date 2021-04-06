Roger Paske

Roger Dean Paske passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Roger was born on March 31, 1947, at home in a log cabin in Dairyland to Henry and Mabel Paske. Roger attended the Stevens School in Dairyland before graduating from Webster High School in 1966.
He married Marilyn Berndt on September 8, 1969, in Carlton County, Minnesota. Roger's work career included driving truck for Lyle's trucking company, Jeno's, The Challenge Center, and working as a residential counselor for the developmentally disabled first for New Concepts, before he and Mary purchased the business and operated the Harmon Home since 1988.
He enjoyed baseball, fishing, classic cars, going to the casino, NASCAR races, reading, music, spending time with family, and telling really bad jokes. He lost most of his vision in 2006 due to diabetic retinopathy, which prevented him from enjoying some of his hobbies after that, but it did not affect his awful jokes.
Roger is survived by his wife, Mary Paske of Spooner; daughter, Corene Martin (Michael) of Spooner; granddaughters, Kimberly Smith (Brian) of Spooner, Ashley Martin of Spooner, and Brittany Martin (Dylan Wilson) of Rice Lake; great-grandchildren, Aaron Daniels Jr., Addison Smith, and Destiny Smith, all of Spooner; many cousins; and a grumpy little dog, Gizmo.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents.
