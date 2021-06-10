Roger Paske

Update: Here is the services announcement for Roger Paske. The full obituary is at spooneradvocate.com.

Roger Dean Paske passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

A graveside service is now scheduled for Friday, June 18, at 11 a.m. at Riverhill Cemetery in Dairyland, with Pastor Ben Kidder officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Dairyland Town Hall.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Roger’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

