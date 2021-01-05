Roger Needham

Roger E. Needham, 74, of Spooner died peacefully in Duluth on January 2, 2021, with his family by his side.
Roger was born on November 16, 1946.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; sons, Jeffrey and Justin (Nancy); granddaughters, Kassandra and Hailey; brother, Russell (Linda); sister, Cheryl (Roger) Tollas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason; parents, Raymond and Gladys; brother, Rodney; and sisters, Karen Thompson and Debra Scott.
Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Kandt and Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Ave. North, South St. Paul. A family funeral service will follow. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.