Roger Needham

Roger E. Needham, 74, of Spooner died peacefully in Duluth on January 2, 2021, with his family by his side.

Roger was born on November 16, 1946.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; sons, Jeffrey and Justin (Nancy); granddaughters, Kassandra and Hailey; brother, Russell (Linda); sister, Cheryl (Roger) Tollas; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jason; parents, Raymond and Gladys; brother, Rodney; and sisters, Karen Thompson and Debra Scott.

Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Kandt and Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Ave. North, South St. Paul. A family funeral service will follow. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Heart Association.

