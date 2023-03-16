...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn and Sawyer Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille Lacs
Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Roger Dale Larson, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.
Roger was born on October 14, 1955, in Frederic, WI, to Helen Taylor. After graduating from Spooner High School in 1973, Roger went directly into the workforce as a general laborer. Roger married Diane Bauer on July 13, 1974, in Webster, WI, and they had their 2 beautiful daughters. After divorcing, Roger met and married Carol Stabel on September 17, 1994, in Eau Claire; they would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary this year.
