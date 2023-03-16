Roger Dale Larson

Roger Dale Larson, age 67, passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2023, after a courageous battle with chronic kidney disease.

Roger was born on October 14, 1955, in Frederic, WI, to Helen Taylor. After graduating from Spooner High School in 1973, Roger went directly into the workforce as a general laborer. Roger married Diane Bauer on July 13, 1974, in Webster, WI, and they had their 2 beautiful daughters. After divorcing, Roger met and married Carol Stabel on September 17, 1994, in Eau Claire; they would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary this year.

