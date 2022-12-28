Roger Allan Rydberg, age 81, entered the rest of his Lord and Savior on December 26, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. He passed peacefully at his home with his daughters by his side. Roger was born on February 24, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN, to Ernest and Elvera Rydberg of Shell Lake, Wisconsin. He married Judee Claire Morey, his high school sweetheart, on September 12, 1964. The two were blessed with 56 wonderful years together, two loving daughters, two sons-in-law and 4 precious grandchildren who were the apples of his eye.
Roger was a wonderful, dedicated, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a truly selfless man. If ever there was a man with a servant heart, it was Roger; serving and giving were the core of who he was. He treated each person that crossed his path with such genuine care that all who knew him felt they had a unique and special relationship with him. Roger had a strong faith in his Lord Jesus Christ that he lived by every day and was active in his church, community and in giving to countless charities. His greatest joy was his grandchildren (and getting them into mischief). His second greatest joy was any gathering of his family and friends. Roger was quick to lend a helping hand but also quick with a practical joke, his love often expressed jovially in teasing with others. A farm boy to the core, Roger loved gardening, cooking and driving anything with an engine, especially his big green tractor and 4-wheeler. He was one of the only great hunters that hunted with his eyes closed and no gun. Roger had a long career and retirement as a CPA. In his later years, he kept himself busy mowing, plowing snow and collecting sap for his family to boil into syrup.
