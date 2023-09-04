Rodney ‘Ron’ Stone

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 95 degrees expected, with heat index
values approaching 100.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, South Cass, Crow Wing, South Aitkin,
Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine Counties. In Wisconsin,
Douglas, Burnett and Washburn Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the St. Croix Band in
Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley, Lena Lake
and, East Lake areas.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR ALL OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions Monday. South winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts
of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for Monday afternoon and early
evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 35 percent are
also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Rodney “Ron the Unknown” Stoll, age 79, a resident of Spooner who was known as Pops to many, a cool guy and believed in being a free spirit, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 5:00 AM.
Rodney was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and after High School he joined the US Army and was Medically Discharged after an accident while serving his country. Rodney was a resident of Minong for many years before his health forced him to move to Spooner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.