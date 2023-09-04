Rodney ‘Ron’ Stone

Rodney “Ron the Unknown” Stoll, age 79, a resident of Spooner who was known as Pops to many, a cool guy and believed in being a free spirit, died on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 5:00 AM.

Rodney was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and after High School he joined the US Army and was Medically Discharged after an accident while serving his country. Rodney was a resident of Minong for many years before his health forced him to move to Spooner.

