Rodney Ripley

Rodney W. Ripley, 93, of Spooner passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Rodney Walter Ripley was born on November 2, 1927, in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Ralph and Adelheit (Rabold) Ripley. His family moved to Spooner when Rodney was very young, and he attended school at Blooming Valley School through the eighth grade.
His family then moved to St. Paul where he graduated from Marshall High School in 1945. Rodney continued his education at the University of Minnesota and spent half of his freshman year there before joining the U.S. Marines Corps. on January 18, 1946. He served in the Marines as a “China Marine” until October 15, 1947, when he was honorably discharged.
Rodney returned to the University of Minnesota and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.
On May 25, 1952, Rodney was joined in marriage to Rayola Elaine Shoquist. Together they moved to Moorhead, Minnesota, where Rodney started work for the Northern Pacific Railroad as a civil engineer. They moved to Spooner in 1963, and Rodney began work with Cooper and Spangler. Rayola passed away in 1964.
On August 21, 1965, Rodney was joined in marriage to Joyce Durand Meier in River Falls. Rodney spent much of 1965 working on their home in Spooner and then began Ripley Engineering in Spooner. He operated that business until 2010 when his son took it over.
Rodney was very active in the community and enjoyed his time coaching many in Little League baseball and hockey, even bringing home a Hockey State Championship. Rod was civic minded and served a term as mayor of Spooner and served on the board of the Spooner Rodeo. Rod also served as the Washburn County land surveyor for 20 years. He was a charter member of the NW Chapter of the Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors, active member of the Springbrook VFW Post 10568, served as the president of the Wisconsin Society of Land Surveyors (1980), and was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
He enjoyed doing family genealogy, traveling, reading, gardening, and being active in politics.
Rodney is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce; 10 children, Bruce Ripley, Amy Ripley, and Marc Ripley, Rebecca (Bryan) Meier Thompson, Rory (Pam) Meier, Tammera (Marty) Meier Tyree, Kurt (Karla) Meier, Gerald (Ingrid) Ripley, William (Jenny) Ripley, and John (Jennifer) Ripley; 26 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; many in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Rayola.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at Spooner Funeral Home. A private interment with military honors will be held at a later time at Earl Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Washburn County Historical Society or Springbrook VFW Post #10568.
