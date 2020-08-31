Rodney Ronald Ogren, born on February 27, 1940, peacefully passed away on the evening of August 21, 2020.
Rodney loved to be outdoors, he loved to hunt and fish, and he found great joy in teaching his children and grandchildren how to shoot straight and cast a pole. Rodney loved to dance, especially with his wife, Shela, camp, and tell stories, usually of fishing and hunting adventures. He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Shela Ogren; their children, Bonnie (Mike) Arpan, Ronald (Cathy) Ogren, Kathyjo (Jesse) Melton; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, Eugene, Roger, and David Ogren.
A service celebrating Rodney's life will be held, with details to be announced later.
