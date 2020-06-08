Robert Roman

Robert P. Roman went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020.
Rob was born on August 6, 1958, to Robert and Germaine Roman. He grew up in Westchester, Illinois, and graduated from Proviso West High School in 1976. Rob started his working career at Dominick’s Grocery Store and quickly moved to jobs that were maintenance related, even working side by side with his uncle repairing washers and dryers.
In 1998, due to respiratory issues developed from being in the city, Rob moved to the Northwoods of Wisconsin near where his mother resided. Making his home in Trego, he worked in various maintenance-related jobs, eventually landing at Heartwood Conference Center. His last job was with the state of Wisconsin as a refrigeration specialist for the northern areas of the state.
In 2006, he met his wife-to-be, Sherri LaBelle, and two years later were wed. Taking on a new wife and her teenage children had its challenges and its blessings. His stepchildren say he was a great stepfather and had his own way of making them laugh, making farting sounds or pretending a pomegranate was a giant pimple. He always made conversations interesting and funny.
In 2010, Rob became a born-again Christian and later became a member of Spooner Church of the Nazarene where he continued growing in the faith.
Over time Rob became a grandfather of six and enjoyed family gatherings. Everybody liked Rob. He was agreeable and polite and off the wall when necessary. Rob was passionate about his political opinions and was eager to let us know about them. He loved life, was an avid gardener, and he was his dog’s best friend.
Rob enjoyed fishing with his Chicago buddies Barry Valentino and Ralph Fuscone. He also liked the quiet solitude of kayaking and often told tales of the turtle hutch he found while out in the waters. He loved the beauty of Copper Falls and visited there a couple of times with his family.
You often hear the phrase, “a jack of all trades and master of none,” but with Rob he was a master of all trades whether he liked them or not. He literally was good at everything he did.
Towards the end of his life he took to foraging for mushrooms and became very adept at recognizing and identifying edible mushrooms, even taking his granddaughter, Vienna, with him on occasion.
Rob is survived by his wife, Sherri; her children, Daniel Paul, Sarah (David) Spears, and Mary (Joseph) Rodewald; six grandchildren; his mother, Germaine Roman; and sister, Linda Roman.
Rob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Anthony Roman, and various relatives, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
Rob’s wife, Sherri, held a private home funeral on his date of death, and he was buried two days later by his family in Lampson Cemetery near Trego.
Condolences may be sent to his home at N8419 County Highway K, Trego WI 54888.
