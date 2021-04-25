Robert ‘RJ’ Gunderson

Robert Jeffery “RJ” Gunderson, 20, of Cumberland died on April 20, 2021, at his home.
He was born on September 12, 2000, in Plano, Texas, to Vince and Mary Beth (Payer) Gunderson.
RJ was a true and proud redneck. He had a personality that drew people in; he had the heart to serve. RJ had an incredible work ethic and was always willing to go the extra mile whether that be with hockey, work, or helping others. He was a jack-of-all-trades. He always had a story and a smile to share
RJ was always up for a new adventure: tractor pulls, horseback riding, race cars, tinkering with his truck, snowmobiling, hunting, and so much more. He was an avid sportsman. He loved his fishing boat that could hold three people without sinking.
His legacy can be seen in the lives and hearts of the countless people who have had the honor of crossing paths with him. He will be forever remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. RJ has gone on a journey that we cannot now follow.
He is survived by his parents, Vincent and Mary Beth; his siblings, Sarah (fiancé Andrew Hayden), Lauren, Aaron, Nichole, and Danielle Gunderson; godson and nephew, Micah Gunderson;and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
RJ’s family would like to thank everyone who has shared with them the impact that RJ made on their lives.
A private family service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Tom Thompson officiating. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. A public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26, Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
