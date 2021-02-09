Robert Meyer

Robert Lee “Booby” Meyer of Barron passed away December28, 2020. He was born on October 27, 1961, at Fort Ord, California. He grew up in Spooner.
He came home to Barron on December 3, 2020, on hospice, sick and had been for a long time. He wanted to spend his last days at home with loved ones. He was more concerned about his girlfriend, Brenda, never wanting her to worry.
He was always caring and was willing to give the shirt off his back literally. He made sure everything was taken care of.
Bob loved working with elders, he always said, “Working at a nursing home is like walking into a library, it’s full of knowledge and wisdom. Just listen, read and talk.” He conversed in various languages depending upon who he was talking to. He loved to cook at home and “That Other Place” with his brother in Crawfordsville, Iowa. He derived his own special spice and never told anyone, not even Brenda. He and his brother lived on a farm in Wayland, Iowa, taking care of 11 cows and one enormous bull. They named them all.
He loved reading Louis L’Amour, camping, mimicking animals and being in his birthday suit. We loved dancing on the sidewalk to old country music, neighbors liked to watch and would clap or make comments.
In Spooner, in the 1970s, he saw Ernest Tubb for a concert. Later in life in Tennessee, Bob personally met several musicians at various jobs including being a live-in tour guide at “Alexander Ewing House” in Nashville, Tennessee. Some famous artists were Johnny Cash, Emmy Lou Harris, Roy Acuff (held his hand while Roy used his cane), Alabama, Linda Ronstadt, and The Judds.
When working for a security company, he met Hank Williams Jr. Hank asked Bob if he wanted an autograph, and Bob replied, “Just keep makin’ good music.”
He worked with Stella Parton, Randy Travis, and Kathy Mattea at Shoney’s. He lived next to Stella and Dottie West for two years. John Anderson once gave Bob permission to fish on his lake in Union City, Tennessee. He canoed with Anne Murray in Franklin, Tennessee, and said she was scared because she couldn’t swim and there were too many water moccasins. Later in life, he lived next to Sam and Katharine Elliott in Oregon.
He is survived by his girlfriend of 12 1/2 years, Brenda Shaver-Tipton; brothers, Marty, Danny, and Wally; sisters, Pattie and Josie (Meyer) Haupt; a stepbrother; three stepsisters; and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Meyer, who was an SSG 101 1st Airborne, as a “Blue Goose Mothers” parachuter. They were first in and last out of war invasions; his loving mother, Rose (Bronkema) Santas; and wife, Christine (Kinlock) Meyer.
“We love you, Booby. Always on our minds and in our hearts. XO,” the family said.
