Robert Lester Jr., 85, of Springbrook passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at his home.

A full obituary will be in next week’s edition of the paper.

A memorial service celebrating Robert’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 23, at the Hayward Funeral Home. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later time in Earl Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hayward Regional Hospice.

Online condolences may be left for Robert’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.

