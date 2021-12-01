Robert Lampman

Robert M. Lampman, age 73, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his home.
Robert Marshall Lampman was born August 23, 1948, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the son of Laurence and Viola (Hultberg) Lampman. Robert was raised in Eau Claire and then attended the University of Wisconsin – Stout in Menomonee, Wisconsin, where he graduated with a B. A. Degree.
Robert began his career as an engineer for Finley Engineering in Altoona, Wisconsin. His work took him to southwestern Wisconsin, Houston, Texas, and Puerto Rico. He then took a job for 3M in Cumberland, Wisconsin. Robert retired from 3M and moved to Spooner, Wisconsin.
He became active with the Railroad Memories Museum and served as an executive director. He was an artist his entire life and enjoyed painting and drawing. He has had his works of art exhibited around the country, including the National Open Juried Exhibition of Contemporary Spiritual Art in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and the Art in the Park Exhibit in Rice Lake.
Robert is survived by his brother, Garold (Evelyn) Lampman of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; one nephew and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held for Robert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, at Spooner Funeral Home. A time of gathering with family and friends will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.
Online condolences may be left for Robert’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
