Robert Knight, 80, of Spooner, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
A funeral for Robert Knight will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Spooner Funeral Home with Fr. Philip Juza officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and also on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Spooner Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition. Online memories or condolences may be left at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
