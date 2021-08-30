Robert Johnson

Robert “Bob” Johnson, 82, of Minong passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in his home.
Bob was born on August 30, 1938, in Hot Springs, South Dakota, to Walter and Dearie (Niedert) Johnson. After graduating from Custer High School, he went to college to become an electrician and joined the Army shortly after. Bob spent four years in the Army before moving to Chicago to continue his work as a commercial electrician, where met the love of his life, Carolyn. The couple got married December 3, 1966, and moved to Virginia, Minnesota.
Bob began work at IBEW 292 Electrical Union in Minneapolis in 1969. After 31 years with the company, Bob retired and moved to Minong in 2002.
Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing and would spend hours in the garage tinkering. He was a kind and loving family man that always put others first.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sons, Doug (Brenda) Johnson and Brad Johnson; grandchildren, Ame, Phillip, Jacob, Dalton, Damita, Christopher, Bralin, and Mack; and six great-grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Dick.
A memorial service will be held Monday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at the River Wesleyan Church in Minong with a visitation one hour prior. A graveside service will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 11 a.m..
Spooner Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence or sign the guestbook: www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.