Robert Holt

Robert Duane Holt, 82, of Spooner and formerly of Durand died on Wednesday, June 17, in Spooner after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Robert was born on October 11, 1937, to Merton and Hilda (Krause) Holt in Granton. He grew up on the family farm outside Granton. He attended Granton High School, where he met the love of his life, Pat Carter, and graduated high school in 1955. He enrolled in University of Wisconsin-Platteville that fall, pursuing a teaching degree.
He and Pat were married on August 10, 1957, in Granton. After graduating from UW-Platteville in 1959, they moved to Durand with their young son, and Robert took up a teaching position at Arkansaw High School. Robert taught vocational agriculture, biology, and various industrial arts classes. He also was the long-time advisor to the Arkansaw High School FFA program and drove a school bus for the district. Robert eventually was named principal in the district in addition to his teaching duties.
Robert continued his teaching for several years once Arkansaw consolidated with the Durand School district.
Eventually, Robert retired from teaching, and he and Pat retired to Spooner Lake just outside of Spooner.
Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, gardening, his beloved Chicago Cubs, the Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. Most of all he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia, Spooner; sons, Mark (Janet) of Durand, Gary (Linda Plaisance) of Chippewa Falls, and Tony of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Kirk of Elmwood, Cory (Sky) of Trego, Dustin (Lynsay) of Somerset, Georgia (Mike) of San Diego, Oscar (Robin) of New Brighton, Minnesota, Richard of Durand, Eric of Durand, Ramon of Etna, Maine, and Johnathon of Superior; paternal great-grandchildren, Arlen of Trego and Ezra of Somerset; as well as 13 other step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Hilda; brother, Jerry; sister, Carol; and grandson, Jordon.
A graveside service will be held at Spooner Cemetery in Spooner on Tuesday, June 23, at noon with Jeffery Holt officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Robert’s family at www.bratley-nelson.com.
