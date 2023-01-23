...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Duluth MN to
Port Wing WI, Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to
Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Robert Hodell, age 87, a resident of Trego, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Robert was born August 17, 1935, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to parents, Walter and Bernice (Cwikowski) Hodell. He attended the Ashland Schools and graduated in June of 1953. Robert then enlisted in the United States Navy in August of 1953, where he was attached to the Sea Bees and was honorably discharged in August of 1957. He returned to Ashland where in the fall of 1957, he enrolled in Northland College and graduated in December of 1960. He began a career with the Social Security Administration in March of 1961. On June 23, 1962, Robert was united in marriage to Judith Angus in Ashland. The couple would spend 35 years living in the Wausau area, where he worked until his retirement in December of 1995. The couple then moved to their home in Chicog Township, where they have resided for the past 25 years. Robert was an avid outdoorsman; whether it was fishing, hiking or hunting, being outdoors was where he was the happiest. He was also an avid duck hunter and an active member of the RSW Ducks Unlimited Chapter. When he couldn’t get outside, you could find him reading and watching hockey, as he was a huge Wisconsin Badgers Hockey fan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.