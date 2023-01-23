Robert Hodell, age 87, a resident of Trego, died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.

Robert was born August 17, 1935, in Ashland, Wisconsin, to parents, Walter and Bernice (Cwikowski) Hodell. He attended the Ashland Schools and graduated in June of 1953. Robert then enlisted in the United States Navy in August of 1953, where he was attached to the Sea Bees and was honorably discharged in August of 1957. He returned to Ashland where in the fall of 1957, he enrolled in Northland College and graduated in December of 1960. He began a career with the Social Security Administration in March of 1961. On June 23, 1962, Robert was united in marriage to Judith Angus in Ashland. The couple would spend 35 years living in the Wausau area, where he worked until his retirement in December of 1995. The couple then moved to their home in Chicog Township, where they have resided for the past 25 years. Robert was an avid outdoorsman; whether it was fishing, hiking or hunting, being outdoors was where he was the happiest. He was also an avid duck hunter and an active member of the RSW Ducks Unlimited Chapter. When he couldn’t get outside, you could find him reading and watching hockey, as he was a huge Wisconsin Badgers Hockey fan.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments