Robert T. Dumke, 76, a resident of Webb Lake, passed away on June 11, 2020. Services are pending at this time.

A full obituary will follow.

Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dumke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments