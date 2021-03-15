Robert Drabek

Robert E. Drabek, 75, of Stone Lake passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Hayward Health Services.
Robert “Bob” Drabek was born on November 9, 1945, in Rice Lake, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Hutson) Drabek. He was raised on the family farm in Stone Lake and attended school in Hayward where he excelled in playing baseball. He graduated from Hayward High School in 1963. Robert worked for the railroad and became a conductor. He worked over 30 years with the railroad before retiring. Bob enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing.
Bob is survived by his three daughters, Tammy (Tim) McDonald of Hayward, Lisa (Jim) Lutz of Montello, and Stacey Hessel of Hayward I; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Dave Drabek of Marshfield, Joe (Joyce) Drabek of Stone Lake, Mary (Rocky) Rockwell of Coupeville, Washington, and Allen (Diane) Drabek of Edgar; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Thomas T.J. Drabek; and nephew, Scott Drabek.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hayward Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will immediately follow with Pastor Wade Bishop officiating. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hayward High School Baseball Program, 10320 N Greenwood Ln., Hayward, WI 54843.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
