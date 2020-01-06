Robert “Bob” Cummins, 69, of Spooner, died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth with his wife and his “brothers” at his side.
Bob was born on June 24, 1950, in Shell Lake to Robert and Shirley (Weber) Cummins. He attended and graduated from the Spooner Schools and on June 3, 1972, was united in marriage to Lana Hessel at the old Trinity Lutheran Church in Spooner.
Bob loved his career being a bus driver for over 45 years for the Badger Bus/Spooner School. In some cases, he had driven three generations of “his” kids who respected and loved him as much as he did them.
Bob’s other passions in life were hunting and fishing with his friends of whom he treasured. Hunting and fishing gave him reason to spend time with his friends, which was more important than it being a successful hunt or fishing trip.
Bob is survived by his wife of 47 ½ years, Lana, of Spooner; by his “brothers,” Thad (JoJo) Osborne and his family of Webster, and Jim (Darcy) Kujala and his family of Spooner; his hunting and fishing friends, extended family, and friends; and his furry feline companions, Boomer and Poppet.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Spooner Fire District Fire Hall with a sharing of memories at 5:30 pm. Online memories or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
