Robert Briggs

Robert James Briggs, born on July 24, 1952, passed away peacefully at home, ending his 10-plus-year battle with cancer on February 22, 2021.
Bob was a loving husband of 38 years to Patricia “Patsy” Briggs, “Dad” to son Bryan (Kristine) Briggs and daughter Rebecca Joy (Mike) Mandt, and grandpa to several grandchildren.
“Mr. Briggs” or “Bossman” (to his friends) created a beautiful life with his wife, Patsy, in the Spooner area for many years and lived life to the fullest. A hard-working, self-made business owner of Briggs Tile for nearly 50 years, his vision and work ethic made him a sought-after master craftsman.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved hunting. Many a woodland creature met their end by those same skilled hands. A passion of his, the stories of the hunts could fill a book. It was the art of the hunt that afforded him the leverage to purchase his prized John Deere tractor. Food plots and other household chores would never be the same.
Bobby was light on his feet, making him an excellent dancer. Along with this, he was quick witted and had a silly streak that made him a fantastic “partner in crime” for evening adventures, who was well loved and respected by all who knew him.
If work or play wasn’t in the cards for the day, TV sports, Westerns, and his beloved Judge Judy kept him entertained while he waited to get back at it. He also served proudly in the Army.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations be made to Spooner Regional Hospice in Washburn County, a non-profit doing God’s work.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Robert’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.