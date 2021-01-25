Robert Bearheart Jr.

Robert (Bobby) “Junior” S. Bearheart Jr. (Nigaanigiizhig), 17, passed away on January 23, 2021.
Bobby “Junior” was born in Cumberland on June 20, 2003, to Robert Bearheart Sr. and Ashley Bearheart (Christner).
Junior enjoyed hunting, fishing, spearing. He loved his car rides with music and singing powwow to his little brother. He enjoyed countless hours in the woods, lakes, and just being in the outdoors. Junior loved his fur babies; his cat’s name was “Baby.” He also loved being with his friends.
Bobby “Junior” will be remembered for his love for his family, kindness, making people laugh, his smiles and dancing, and his heart of gold.
Junior is survived by his parents, Robert and Ashley; baby brother, Bryan Belisle Jr.; sister, Asia Belsile; nephew, Azryah Lee Mahkimetas; grandfather, Sam Bearheart Jr.; uncles, Brian Bearheart Sr. and C.J Christner; aunts, Penny Bearheart and Samantha (Larry) Larson Jr.; great-great-grandmother, Patricia (Martin) Stoner; great-grandparents, Steve Sr. and Judy Christner, and Steve (Barbara) White; grandfather, Carl Christner Sr.; grandmother, Kari Christner; great-aunts, Ellan Butler, Deloris (Kway) Pewaush, Angie (Steve) Pank, and Jennifer (Matt) Christner; great-uncles, Wes Bearheart, Bryan Nickence, Steve Christner Jr., and Robert White.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Beverly Bearheart; paternal uncle, Duane Bearheart; and cousin, Jared Bearheart.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the St. Croix Tribal Center in Hertel with Francis Songetay officiating. Interment will follow at Gaslyn Cemetery in Rusk Township.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Webster. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
