Richard Walsh

Richard Nelson Walsh of Clive, Iowa, formerly from Spooner, passed away on March 18, 2021.
He was born on October 5, 1942, to Cornelia Annette Nelson and Richard Brown Walsh. He married Eleni Tzortsidou Walsh on November 29, 1970, and she died on December 12, 1995. He married Joan Walsh on October 12, 1997.
Richard graduated from Spooner High School in 1960 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from University of Madison in 1965.
He served as a lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force for more than 20 years, and he received many Meritorious Service Medals. The second half of his career was with Mobil Oil Corporation fostering relationships in other countries throughout the world for 20 years. He lived in many places, including Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia, Germany, and Greece.
He loved to read, play golf, cheer for the Wisconsin Badgers, listen to music, travel the world, and give treats to his dog, Chynna. His wife, Joan, was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life.
He was a wonderful person and he is dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Walsh.
He was preceded by his parents, Cornelia Annette Nelson and Richard Brown Walsh; his brother, Steven Walsh; and his wife, Eleni Tzortsidou Walsh.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held on September 9 at 11 a.m. at Spooner Methodist Church, 312 Elm St., Spooner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.