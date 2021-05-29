Richard Schultz

Richard Herman Schultz, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with his family at his side in Trego, WI. He was born July 25, 1937 in Menomonie, WI, the son of Herman William Frederick and Luella Agnes (Hoimyr) Schultz. He was united in marriage to Sandra Rae Davis on June 29, 1963.
Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked 38 years as a salesman for 3M Company in the Chicagoland area. Upon retiring, he moved to their cottage in Trego to enjoy the Northwood’s. Richard was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed both hunting and fishing. He also took great pleasure in playing golf and cards with his buddies. Richard was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Schultz of Trego; his children, Helen Iacobello of Hudson and Ronald Schultz of Trego; his grandchildren, Sara Iacobello, Christopher and Cyle Schultz and Jacob and Katie Kagay; his siblings, Betty Olson, Bill Schultz and Bonnie Vander Werff; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Kagay; and his brother, Cliff “Bud” Schultz.
Services and interment will be held privately.
Please leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.