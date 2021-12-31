Richard “Rick” Gronning, 63, of Shell Lake, WI, went to be with the Lord on December 26th, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospital, Duluth, MN. Rick was born January 8th, 1958, in Shell Lake, WI to Eugene and Inez (Zimbeck) Gronning. Rick lived in Cable, WI growing up, then moved with the family to Milaca, MN, then to Foley, MN, finally settling down in Shell Lake where Rick attended High school.
After school he started his career in Masonry and became a craftsman of the trade. Rick's first job in the field was working for Muska Masonry in Mason,WI. In 1982, he moved to Texas and continued perfecting his craft. While there he married RaeVonne Visker in 1985. Soon after, in August 1986, they welcomed their son Adam. Later that year they moved back to Shell Lake then Sarona to raise their family. Rick continued his craftsmanship while working for North Country Masonry then later Hansen Concrete for the duration of his life. Rick also helped many friends and family with concrete projects out of the goodness of his heart.
Rick loved fishing, hunting, reading his Bible, grilling out, listening to the radio, biking, camping, and helping others out whenever he could. Most of all Rick cherished his son Adam. They were always together and they had many fun adventures. Rick enjoyed going to Adam's sports games and never missed a game. Rick enjoyed entertaining and being around all of Adam's friends and cousins and became like a second Dad to many of them. He had a quick wit and was known for his one liners. One of Rick's happiest moments was when Adam married his wife Heidi. The three of them took a trip to Vegas where the wedding took place and had the times of their lives.
Rick also cared deeply for his sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and extended family and would help them at the drop of a dime. Rick was a man of few words with a deep faith in the Lord that never waivered, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Rick is survived his son: Adam (Heidi) Gronning of Sarona; sister: Linda (Dennis) Muska of Shell Lake; brothers: Jim (Vicki) Gronning of Trego; Jerry (Carla) Gronning of Shell Lake; Gary (Barb) Gronning of Shell Lake; two grandkids: Rachel and Caleb, eight nieces, six nephews and a horde of great-nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents: Eugene and Inez Gronning.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 7, at 5 p.m. with a visitation at 4 p.m. at the Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake. Honorary pallbearers are all of Rick's nieces and nephews.
