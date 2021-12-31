Richard 'Rick' Gronning

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Since these cold wind chills will occur over the New Year holiday, and there are sure to be a lot of festivities, ensure those who venture outside make it indoors safely. Plan now for a safe ride home. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Make sure to bring pets indoors. &&