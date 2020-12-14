Richard Michel

Richard Joseph Michel, 84, was born on December 9, 1936, in Spooner to Adolph and Teresa Michel. Richard went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 on his 84th birthday. He was given the greatest gift of all, heaven.
He was baptized at St. Philip in Stone Lake. He grew up on his family farm east of Spooner with his three brothers and two sisters. Dick went to grade school at Mackey Valley one-room schoolhouse which had no lights, no running water, and there was but one teacher who taught all eight grades.
He graduated from Spooner High School in 1954 and immediately entered the Air Force for four years as an airplane mechanic. He often talked about his time in the military where he was stationed mostly in Hawaii. He was very proud to serve his country. He then moved to Grantsburg and worked at McNally Industries for 45 years.
On June 30, 1962, Dick was united into marriage to Elaine Ann Kasper in Sarona. To this union, two sons and one daughter were born. The couple raised their family in Grantsburg.
Dick loved watching his three children in activities and never missed an event. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, trout fishing, snowmobiling, and coaching. You would often see him playing catch in the yard with one of his kids. He also really enjoyed cutting wood, spending many hours in the woods.
Dick was very instrumental in the early years of the Grantsburg Hockey Association, serving as president for 15 years. He and friends spent countless hours late at night flooding the outdoor rink. The colder the better and he never wore a winter hat or gloves.
As a grandparent he always made the grandkids and everyone else laugh with his quick wit. They loved hearing stories about growing up on the farm in Springbrook and all the mischief that he and his siblings got into. He was a huge Badger, Brewer, and Packer fan that went beyond casual.
Dick had a deep Christian faith that was the center and foundation of his life. No matter where he was or how difficult it was, he would never ever miss Mass.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elaine Michel; children, Tony Michel (Jill), Tim Michel (Jennifer), and Joanie Duncan (Kevin); siblings, Larry Michel (Helen) and Kathleen Brown (Jack); grandchildren, Jenna Michel, Matt Michel, Maddie Duncan, Jack Michel, Nick Michel, Jami Michel, Joey Duncan, Ellie Duncan, and Marcus Michel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fr. Eugene Michel O.F.M. and George Michel; and sisters, Marion Honer and infant Joan.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Grantsburg with Fr. Joseph Madanu officiating. Visitation is before mass from 10 to 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required for all attending services. Interment will be immediately following the service at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner with full military honors.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Burnett Medical Continuing Care Center for their compassionate care given to Dick during his entire time with them.
Arrangements were entrusted to Swedberg-Taylor Funeral Home, Grantsburg. Online condolences can be made at www.swedberg-taylor.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.