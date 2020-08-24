Richard Liver

Richard H. Liver, 75, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away on June 12.
Rick was born on December 13, 1944, in Illinois. He served in Vietnam in the Army and received an honorable discharge and a Purple Heart. He was raised in Downers Grove, Illinois, and when he was discharged from the Army, he relocated to Colorado where his family had moved.
He married Ann Hession and they had one son, Daniel. Although later divorced, they remained friends to the end.
Rick worked for the Bell System (Western Electric/ AT&T/Lucent) and retired with a full pension at age 47. Rick loved to travel around the country in his RV and eventually purchased land in Wisconsin as his home base. He loved living on his lakefront property in Trego.
To get away from the Wisconsin winters he would winter in sunny states and eventually wintered in Colorado with his son and daughter-in-law and L.J.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Liver, and his daughter-in-law, Jenifer Liver. He is also survived by his beloved dog, L.J.
He was preceded in death by parents, George Liver and Helen (Kramer) Liver, and brother, George Liver Jr.
A military memorial service will be held on his beloved land at W6101 River Rd., Trego, on September 4, at 4 p.m. “Please RSVP or any questions or memories can be sent to Daniel Liver at Dan_Liver @yahoo.com,” Daniel Liver said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.