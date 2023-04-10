Richard Henry Tews

Richard Henry Tews, age 94, of Spooner, WI, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Beehive Homes of Duluth, MN.

Dick was born on January 19, 1929, in Roselle, IL, to parents, Charles and Marie (Gilger) Tews. Dick attended the Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Elgin High School. After high school, Dick joined the army and served his country in the Korean War. After his service, Dick married Lois Amos on September 30, 1950. Dick worked at Illinois Bell for 42 years, and after his retirement, the couple moved to Spooner, WI. Dick enjoyed fishing, golf and chopping wood.

