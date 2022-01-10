Richard ‘Dick’ Hunter

Richard “Dick” Hunter, 88, a resident of Spooner, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the Cumberland Rehabilitation Center in Cumberland, Wisconsin.

Richard was born on April 3, 1933, in Clam Falls, Wisconsin, to Alfred and Ruth Hunter. After school, he worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad in 1953, then took a job with Cornwall Manufacturing from 1954 to 1955, and then made a career with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation starting in 1956 until his retirement in 1993.

On November 6, 1954, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Day in Superior, Wisconsin. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing bingo. He was a former Lion’s Club member and former president of the Superior Racing Association in Superior.

Richard is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Kathleen; children, Cheryl (Sandy Erickson) Kubnick of Wausau, Wisconsin, Brenda (Gary) Haas of Spooner, Wisconsin, Tom (Sherri) Hunter of Merrill, Wisconsin, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Hunter of Luck, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ralph (Joyce) Hunter of Moberly, Missouri.

Richard is preceded in death by his son, Scott Hunter; parents; grandparents; sisters, Donna, Joann, Myrtle, and Frances; brothers, Robert, Daryl, Harold, and Roger; and great-grandson, David Kubnick.

