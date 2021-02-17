Rhonda Bell, 51, of Spooner died on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at her home.
Rhonda was born on May 13, 1969, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Ronald and Sue (Bishop) Allen. In 2005, she moved from Humboldt, Iowa, to Evansville, Wisconsin, to be closer to her future husband, Joseph Bell Jr. On May 18, 2008, Rhonda and Joe were married in Janesville and later that year moved to Spooner.
Rhonda worked as a home caregiver for Aurora in Spooner for about 10 years. She enjoyed watching the wildlife and taking pictures of them while sitting on her deck, going to garage sales, bonfires, and antiques. Family was important to her, and she loved spending time with the grandkids and family get-togethers where she did the cooking. In her spare time, she also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Rhonda is survived by her husband, Joe; children, Kristina Daniels of Spooner, Heather (James Frazee) Chaney of Cameron, and Derek Daniels of Spooner; two granddaughters, Kaitlin Daniels and Karleigh Chaney; and father-in-law, Joseph Bell Sr. of Spooner.
Rhonda is preceded in death by her parents; mothers-in-law, Beverly Bell and Barbara Bell; and grandparents, Lloyd and Creeda Bishop.
A celebration of Rhonda’s life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories or condolences may be left for Rhonda’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
