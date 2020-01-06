Renee Charlene Carlson, 56, of Spooner died on January 4, 2020, in Spooner.
Renee was born on July 23, 1963, to Paul and Karen (Kieran) Carlson in Stillwater, Minnesota. She grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota. She worked in the airline industry, ran her own day-care business, and went into health care, mastering each field with determination and dedication.
Renee mothered two loving sons, Garrett, 31, of Minneapolis, and Spencer, 27, of Hugo, Minnesota. She cared for and ministered to both her parents as they died from cancer in their 50s, taking her mother into her own home for nearly two years.
She moved to the Spooner area in 2008 after vacationing there since 1955, and loved living on the lake in the quiet Northwoods.
She has a brother, Matthew, in Phoenix, and a sister, Laura, in the Seattle area. She is also survived by her husband, Hans Rechsteiner of Spooner.
She will long be remembered by all who knew her for her quick and beautiful smile and quiet thoughtfulness.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 4 until 6 p.m. Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Renee’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
