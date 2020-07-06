Remembering Rena Mae Hovey Recko, who passed peacefully on June 25, 2020, in Gardnerville, Nevada.
She had been suffering from dementia for some time but lived out her life in a Memory Care facility under the exceptional care of the staff members.
She will always be remembered as a lady with a wonderful sense of humor and a very large heart full of love and kindness for everyone she knew and loved.
She leaves behind her son, Robert Svihus, and her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Svihus, and grandsons Nathaniel and Issac, and her grandsons, Kyle and Corry Drake, and also her granddaughter, Madalyn Drake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Mable Hovey, and her brother, Jim Hovey.
She will be missed by her family and friends.
