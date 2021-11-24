Raymond Schwochert

Raymond Thomas Schwochert, 87, of Spooner went home to meet our Lord on Nov. 17, 2021.
He was born on May 3, 1934, in Montello, Wisconsin, to Frank and Nona (Pahl) Schwochert; he was the sixth child out of seven born into the family. They resided in Montello, and Ray graduated from high school there with the Class of 1952.
After high school, Ray entered the United States Navy and served as a radioman on the USS Rizzi and the USS Portunus until he was honorably discharged in 1956.
After the Navy, he had various jobs until he became a dispatcher, which led him to his career as a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol, where he served for 27 years.
In 1976 Ray, while on duty, took his dinner breaks at Nick’s Family Restaurant, where he fell in love with a waitress named Dorothy Allard. They were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 1977, and were blessed with two daughters.
Ray was a man of faith and a devout Catholic who regularly attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Ray enjoyed being outside in the sunshine watching the hummingbirds, conversing with friends, and most especially spending time with his family and having his dog by his side. He had a passion for music, reading, writing poems, stories and memoirs, shooting his guns, and a freshly mowed lawn. Ray was a man who loved learning and could often be heard saying, “I know a little about a lot.” One of his fondest weekends of the year was the annual Schwochert Family Reunion and sitting under the big oak trees in Montello with his siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Ray is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dorothy; children, Sarah (Kyle) Gahlon, Jennifer Schwochert; grandson, Elliott; step-grandchildren, Sydney and Isaac Gahlon; siblings, Paul Schwochert and Rita Campbell; and many other relatives and friends.
Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nona; brothers, John, Richard, Theodore, and Daniel Schwochert; nephews, Thomas and David Schwochert; niece, Loree (Schwochert) Neumann; and sisters-in-law, Catherine and Helen Schwochert.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with a graveside service at the Spooner Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.