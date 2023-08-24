Raymond “Ray” Hartman, age 93, of Spooner, WI, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Maple Ridge Care Center. There will be no services held at this time.

Spooner Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Hartman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments