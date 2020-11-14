Randy Brown

Randy Alden Brown, 68, of rural Shell Lake passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 22, 1952, in Shell Lake to Vernon and Edith (Saless) Brown. Randy and Pamela Pfundheller were married on July 29, 1986, in Spooner and made their home in the Shell Lake area throughout their marriage.
Randy loved the outdoors. He found every opportunity possible to hunt and fish, and many of his other interests and hobbies revolved around those pursuits. He loved to tinker on almost anything and was “handy” in the best sense of the word. He built everything from box stands to a turkey decoy. He loved his dogs and took special enjoyment in bird hunting with them. Later in life, he added gardening to his many outdoor activities.
Randy had a number of jobs over the years and spent the last several years of his working life at the Shell Lake Schools, retiring in 2017.
Randy is survived by his wife Pamela; his brothers, Bob (Jan) Brown of Eau Claire and Jerry Brown of Shell Lake; and nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Edith, and older brother, Vernon Jr.
Friends may call at the Skinner Funeral Home-Shell Lake on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
