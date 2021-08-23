Ramona Scharhag

Ramona Lee Scharhag, 92, of Shell Lake passed away August 18, 2021. She was born March 6, 1929, at Hackensack, Minnesota, to Curt and Letha (Druck) Raatz.
Ramona was a 1947 graduate of Shell Lake High School. She was united in marriage to James Scharhag at Shell Lake on June 24, 1950. Ramona was employed by Washburn County Department of Social Services for over 25 years until her retirement in 1991.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Wisconsin Social Services Association. Those that knew her knew of her love of gardening and trips to pick blueberries in blueberry country near Minong. She enjoyed traveling to country music concerts around the country.
Ramona is survived by her three children, Kevin Scharhag of Shell Lake, Nancy (Charlie) Elmberg of Barronett, and Kyle Scharhag of Shell Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Letha Raatz, and her husband, Jim.
A private family burial service will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
