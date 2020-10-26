Ramona Belliveau

Ramona Mae (Huerth) Belliveau, known as Boots to her friends and family, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
Born September 17, 1933, to Mable and Gilman Huerth, Ramona was raised on her family farm in Sarona. She attended Sarona Elementary School until eighth grade and then completed her education at Shell Lake High School.
Soon after graduation, Ramona married George Belliveau. The two moved to Rockford, Illinois, where they welcomed their daughter, Lisa Ann Belliveau. The family later moved to Wisconsin, settling in Plover where Ramona worked for many years as an office manager at Wisconsin Retail Hardware Association until she retired.
Ramona and George spent many happy weekends camping, fishing, and playing cards with friends and family. They enjoyed bowling, golfing, and gardening. Ramona also enjoyed cooking, baking, and was an avid reader. In recent years, Ramona enjoyed visiting the casino with her daughter and granddaughters.
Ramona was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her great-grandchildren, Evelyn, KaliMae, Trysten, and Ava, enjoyed visiting her home to pick cherry tomatoes in her garden, hear stories about growing up on a real farm, and cuddling with her on her favorite chair.
She is survived by her sisters, Joyce Wade and Mavis Schlapper; daughter, Lisa Ann Belliveau; granddaughers, Sarah (Kris) Johnson, Jennifer (James) Kerelko, and KatieJane (Nathan) Winter; four great-grandchildren, Evelyn, KaliMae, Trysten, and Ava; special family friends, Mark Johnson and Jill Nelson, the Duch family; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews on both the Huerth and Belliveau side.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, Gilman and Mable Huerth; Aage and Ruby Duch; husband, George Belliveau; sister, Patsy Pinkston; and brother, Vilas Huerth.
A visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at noon on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake.
