Phyllis M. Kamin

Phyllis M. Kamin went to the house of the Lord peacefully on January 31, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Chicog Cemetery, with a picnic to follow at her home.

