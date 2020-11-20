Pearl Andrea, 87, passed away November 20, 2020, with her daughter Cindy by her side.
She was born on October 22, 1933, to Robert and Mary Barton in Iowa City, Iowa. She moved to Spooner, where she married Ralph Andrea in 1954. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Spooner. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Rector for many years. She also worked at Topper Café as a cook. She loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, working in her flower garden, and her favorite thing to do was playing bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; one son, Robert; her parents; and three siblings.
She is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Ben) Lagoo of Spooner and Annette (Tim) Brown of Red Wing, Minnesota; two sons, Tony Andrea of Shell Lake and Ralph (Carol) Andrea of Rice Lake; three grandchildren, Rachel Leverty of Spooner and Brooke and Timmy (Ashley Brown) of Red Wing, Minnesota; four great-grandchildren, T.J., Kenley, and Jayde of Red Wing, Minnesota, and Stella of Spooner; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be sadly missed by her family.
A private family burial service will be held for Pearl in the spring.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
